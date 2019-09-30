Sheriff, ACLU propose plan in Mississippi racial bias case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Under a proposed agreement in a racial profiling lawsuit, a Mississippi sheriff's department would adopt an "unbiased policing policy" and set new rules about traffic checkpoints and encounters with pedestrians.

Court documents show the Madison County Sheriff's Department and African American plaintiffs are both asking a federal judge to approve the agreement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying officers in the majority-white Jackson suburb have unconstitutionally targeted black drivers and pedestrians in majority-black neighborhoods and have disproportionately subjected them to searches and seizures.

The proposed agreement was filed last week. It says the sheriff's department does not admit to any "unconstitutional, illegal or otherwise improper conduct."

Officers would be required to have training about cultural diversity, bias and police-citizen interaction.