Shelton man held on $250,000 bond in fatal hit and run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with striking and killing a 67-year-old pedestrian with his car then fleeing the scene has been held on $250,000 bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that 24-year-old Robert Dominguez, of Shelton, was arraigned Monday on charges of evading responsibility in causing a death and operating an unregistered motor vehicle in the death Friday of Michael Zrelak in Bridgeport.

Dominguez also faces a charge of making a false statement for allegedly telling investigators his car had been stolen. More charges are possible.

Police say witnesses reported a black Mercedes sedan leaving the scene and one even snapped a picture of it. Shortly after the crash, Dominguez reported his car stolen. Police say surveillance video shows him walking away from it.

Dominguez's lawyer offered condolences to Zrelak's family.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com