Settlement reached in state police handcuffing of black teen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police and a black Indiana man who was handcuffed and detained in New Orleans' French Quarter when he was a teenager in 2015 have settled a federal lawsuit.

Lyle Dotson's suit claimed he was illegally assaulted and detained by troopers while visiting New Orleans as a 17-year-old high school senior. The son of a Ball State architecture professor, Dotson was in the city with his father's architecture class on a field trip. He got separated from the group prior to his encounter with troopers.

He initially lost most of his claims in federal court. But a judge ordered a new trial because of racial discrimination in jury selection.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. An attorney said Tuesday that Dotson will use the money to pay for college.