Series of Los Angeles brush fires investigated as arson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles officials say a series of brush fires just north of Dodger Stadium near an elementary school are being investigated as arson.

Fire department spokeswoman Amy Bastman says the first blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in Elysian Park and was knocked down in about 15 minutes.

A short time later, three more fires were reported in the area and all were doused within about an hour. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. Bastman says the largest fire burned on an embankment near Solano Avenue Elementary School.

She says the similar locations of the fires and the brief time frame makes them suspicious.