Serial arsonist believed behind string of vacant house fires

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities believe a serial arsonist is targeting vacant homes in a Georgia city.

Macon-Bibb Fire Department Capt. Michael Williamson tells The Telegraph that two vacant homes were destroyed by fires on Sunday. He says that his shift alone has responded to nine vacant house fires in Macon in the past two weeks, and there have been others.

Williamson says arson is suspected, as the homes were empty and near each other, but the cause of Sunday's fires has not officially been determined.

Authorities have announced a possible reward for information leading to an arrest for arson.

