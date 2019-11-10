Separate trials for men accused in New Mexico triple murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two men accused of a triple murder in northern New Mexico last year will have separate trials.

Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports that a judge has agreed to sever the cases after defense lawyers claimed the suspects made conflicting statements to authorities.

Both trials are scheduled to begin in January.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old John Powell of Taos and 33-year-old Roger Gage of Arroyo Hondo each face three counts of first-degree murder.

The two men are accused of killing 36-year-old Abraham Martinez of Dixon, 42-year-old April Browne of Taos and 27-year-old Kierin Guillemin of Vadito.

State Police say the bodies of the three victims were found in a home near Dixon in June 2018.

Some Dixon residents say the site of the triple homicide had a reputation as a drug house.

