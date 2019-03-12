Sentencing set for woman accused of stealing from day care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A May 6 sentencing has been scheduled for a woman who's been accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a North Platte day care.

Lincoln County District Court records say 44-year-old Michelle Seidler pleaded no contest Monday to a felony theft charge. Prosecutors dropped another theft count and a charge of criminal impersonation in return for Seidler's plea.

Police say she was named director of Kids Academy in August 2016. Police received reports of theft in April last year. An affidavit in support of her arrest says she overbilled the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services more than $10,000 for day care fees and diverted more than $30,000 from Kids Academy for her personal use.