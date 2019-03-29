Sentencing set for man shot by US marshal in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man shot while trying to flee officers in Lincoln is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.

Lancaster County District Court records say 27-year-old Thomas Sailors, of Blue Springs, pleaded no contest Wednesday to assaulting a police officer and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Lincoln police say two of its officers and a federal marshal tried to serve Sailors with a warrant Jan. 5, 2018, while Sailors was in a sport utility vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. Police say that as Sailors drove away, he hit at least four cars, including one driven by the U.S. marshal. The marshal then fired shots into the SUV, wounding Sailors.

Sailors also is scheduled to be sentenced May 1 in Beatrice in Gage County drug and theft cases.