Sentencing of day care worker in baby's death delayed

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas home day care worker who was convicted in the death of a 9-month-old baby is seeking a new trial.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 44-year-old Carrody Buchhorn was scheduled to be sentenced Friday. She was convicted in July of unintentionally but recklessly causing the death of Oliver "Ollie" Ortiz, of Eudora, on Sept. 29, 2016, at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora.

Buchhorn has a new legal team that is trying to get her a new trial. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny rescheduled Buchhorn's sentencing for Oct. 18 to allow time for her new attorneys to file their motion for a new trial and the state to file its response.

Since her conviction, Buchhorn has been in jail without bond.