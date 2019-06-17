Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sentencing hearing has been moved up for a self-avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3. A notice filed in court says the hearing has been moved to June 28.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

Fields faces sentencing next month on state charges including murder.