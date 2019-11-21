Senate takes up debate over sexual abuse victims' lawsuits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is taking up debate on bills in a years-long battle over relaxing criminal and civil statutes for child sexual abuse crimes.

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday night passed a bill to begin the multi-year process of seeking to amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to allow a two-year window for lawsuits to be filed by now-adult victims who are barred by law from suing.

The package of measures is inspired by Roman Catholic Church scandals.

The bills also would remove statutes of limitations for prosecuting child sexual abuse crimes and give future victims until their 55th birthday to sue their abusers and institutions that may have covered it up.

However, the measures don’t include a top priority of victim advocates.

The state House of Representatives has previously approved the package’s core elements.