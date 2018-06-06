Senate candidate denies he faces child pornography charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A newspaper reports that it appears a Republican candidate for the South Carolina State Senate has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

The Greenville News reports a man of the same age, name and address as Frederick Eugene Wall was charged in February 2017 with 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The newspaper cited records from Greenville County court and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Wall told the newspaper he has no criminal background. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday on whether the man charged is the candidate.

Wall is challenging incumbent Garry Smith for the county's state House District 27 seat. The primary election is next week.

