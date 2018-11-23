https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Seattle-police-say-woman-slain-at-illegal-13416653.php
Seattle police say woman slain at illegal marijuana grow
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating after a woman was found slain at an illegal marijuana grow.
Officers responded to a home on 44th Avenue South just after 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a woman had been shot. Fire Department medics performed CPR but she died at the scene.
Detectives found marijuana being grown illegally in the home as well as signs of a break-in.
View Comments