Search continues for inmate who escaped from state prison

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a state prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an officer at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft saw 32-year-old Markus Perry run from the facility into a nearby wooded area Thursday.

State troopers, members of the Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office are using tracking dogs and a drone to locate Perry.

Authorities say they suspect Perry is hiding in a densely wooded area, complicating search efforts.

Perry was serving a two-year sentence in the minimum security prison for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

He is 6-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The conviction came out of Oklahoma County.