Scottsdale man pleads guilty to 2016 sexual assault of woman

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2016 has changed his plea to guilty and could get a 10-year prison sentence.

Rodolfo Andres Ramirez pleaded guilty Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on July 10 and prosecutors say Ramirez is facing between seven and 10 years in prison.

The 29-year-old former professional MMA fighter had pleaded not guilty in November 2016, a month after the alleged assault.

Ramirez was accused of kidnapping an intoxicated 22-year-old woman after she left a Scottsdale bar.

Scottsdale police say surveillance video shows Ramirez carrying the woman over his shoulder to a parking garage.

Police say Ramirez then sexually assaulted the woman in public.