School worker charged with sending explicit photo to student

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested a specialist at a Rhode Island middle school they say sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Hart was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Police say the 35-year-old Providence man sent 92 text messages to the girl that he met while working for a vendor as a behavior specialist at Joseph Jenks Middle School in Pawtucket.

Authorities say Hart exchanged explicit photos with the girl, and he also told her they could do "adult things" when she turned 18.

He later told the girl to reset her phone after learning that the Department of Children, Youth and Families had launched an investigation.

Hart's attorney has not responded to requests for comment.