School bus driver taking kids to soccer game accused of DUI

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus driver in West Virginia is accused of driving students to a soccer game while under the influence.

State police tell news outlets 34-year-old David Lee Justice Jr. was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with child endangerment. A criminal complaint says a state Division of Natural Resources officer spotted the bus weaving across the center line of a highway and pulled it over.

It says Justice failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. It says he consented to a blood test, and troopers are awaiting the results. Justice's father, Mingo Magistrate David Justice, tells The Huntington Herald-Dispatch his son likely was dehydrated or suffering a medical issue. The Mingo County Board of Education says it's investigating the report.

It's unclear if Justice has a lawyer.