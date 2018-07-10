Santa Fe cardiologist gets prison term for health care fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe cardiologist has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for health care fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Roy Heilbron also was ordered Tuesday to pay nearly $624,000 in restitution to the victims of the health care fraud.

The 54-year-old Heilbron was sentenced to 24 months on the health care fraud charge and 27 months on an obstruction of justice charge.

He will serve the sentences consecutively.

A federal grand jury indicted Heilbron in June 2015.

He was accused of defrauding Medicare and other health care benefit programs between January 2010 and May 2011 by submitting false and fraudulent claims.

Heilbron pleaded guilty to the health care fraud charge in February 2017 and guilty to the obstruction of justice charge a year later.