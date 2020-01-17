Santa Cruz police searching for man who kidnapped girl, 1

SANTA CRUZ (AP) — Northern California authorities are looking for a man who they say kidnapped a 1-year-old girl near the popular Santa Cruz beach boardwalk.

Santa Cruz police chief Andy Mills said Friday morning they are looking for Brian Sellen, who should be with the child. Anyone who spots the man should call 911.

It is not clear what Sellen's relationship is to the child.

Santa Cruz police were not immediately available for more details.