San Diego police officer suspected of enticing minor for sex

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a San Diego police sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex.

The Union-Tribune reports Sgt. Joseph Ruvido was arrested Friday night following an investigation. It wasn't known Sunday if the 49-year-old has an attorney.

The newspaper says the precise charge he was arrested under accuses him of arranging a meeting with a minor — or someone believed to be a minor — for sexual purposes, and then showing up at the arranged place and time.

Police officials declined to reveal further details of the case, including whether the alleged crime involved an undercover sting or an actual minor.

The 21-year police veteran has been suspended without pay.