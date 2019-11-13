https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/STORY-REMOVED-BC-CT-Trespassing-Arrest-School-14832835.php
STORY REMOVED: BC-CT--Trespassing Arrest-School
SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story sent Aug. 31, 2018, and retransmitted Sept. 1, 2018, about a man charged with trespassing at an exclusive private school in Connecticut. The story said Alexander Gimpelson was previously convicted of kidnapping; a judge determined there was no probable cause for a kidnapping charge in that case.
The AP
View Comments