SC sheriff's employee investigated for crime since shakeup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina detectives are investigating a crime involving one or more employees of a troubled law enforcement agency.

Media organizations report the State Law Enforcement Division is looking into an allegation that an unspecified crime was committed by a member of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The office says it won't release more information during the investigation.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the case involves complaints about activity that took place before Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown was appointed in April. He took over after Sheriff Will Lewis was charged with misusing his office and obstructing a state investigation into his conduct.

Lewis admitted having an affair with a female employee. He denied drugging and having sex with her without consent in a Charlotte, North Carolina, hotel room.