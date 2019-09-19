SC sheriff's deputy fired after questionable arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina's Greenville County has been fired for "conduct unbecoming" in connection with an arrest caught on camera and viewed nearly 100,000 times on social media.

A sheriff's office spokesman says James Pregel was fired Sept. 11 for making false statements during an internal investigation. Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown says Pregel is appealing his termination.

Surveillance video shows footage of a man being thrown to the ground during an arrest Aug. 1. The footage also shows two law enforcement officers punching the man, identified as Zebbie Hudgens, of Taylors.

Hudgens was arrested for improper or defective tail lights, driving under suspension, interfering with police, and resisting arrest. His attorney, Jake Erwin, says Hudgens didn't know who was approaching him when deputies slammed him to the ground.