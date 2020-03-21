SC deputy shoots man; incident under investigation

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina deputy shot and wounded a man after trying to stop him for a traffic violation, authorities said Saturday.

In a news release, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the man ran away after a traffic stop Friday, pointed a gun at the deputy who then fired his weapon.

“The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the agency said in the release.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information will be released, the agency said.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the wounded man or say if he will face any charges. The deputy's name also has not been released.