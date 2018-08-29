S Carolina governor's brother to pay $100K in waiter assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has been hit with a $100,000 verdict in a lawsuit stemming from a 2014 assault on a waiter at a private club.

George McMaster was accused of accosting the waiter at the Palmetto Club, pulling down his pants and touching him on his genitals and rear, and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery in 2016. The State of Columbia reports the jury unanimously awarded the now-26-year-old man damages Tuesday in his lawsuit against McMaster.

McMaster's attorney, Brian Dumas, said the waiter had deliberately exaggerated what Dumas termed a harmless act of assistance during a wardrobe malfunction.

Plaintiff's attorney Reece Williams called the jury's verdict "fair and reasonable."

A spokesman for the Republican governor's office declined to comment to the newspaper.

