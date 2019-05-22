S Carolina city, police accused in destruction of evidence

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina city of Simpsonville and its police department are accusing of allowing the destruction of DNA evidence in a decadesold rape and slaying case.

The Greenville News reports the lawsuit by Clovetta Johnson says she hoped the evidence could uncover who killed her mother, Cassandra, in 1984. The lawsuit says that hope was dashed by Detective George "Ralph" Bobo.

Bobo pleaded guilty in 2015 to misconduct in office for his part in the slaying investigation. He died that same year. Arrest warrants say Bobo intentionally disposed of potential evidence in an ongoing murder investigation.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins has said the evidence's destruction complicated prosecuting a potential suspect. One person was charged in the death in 2012, but the charges were dismissed the next year due to insufficient evidence.

