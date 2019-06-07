Roommate to plead to accessory charge in doctor slaying case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former roommate who has cooperated in the prosecution of a former magazine model and the model's boyfriend in the killing of a California psychiatrist is preparing to plead guilty to an accessory to murder charge.

Court records show 31-year-old Diana Pena is due in court Tuesday after agreeing to plead guilty to the reduced charge in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Pena's attorney, Jess Matsuda, said Friday his client could get probation or up to five years in prison for her felony conviction.

Former Playboy Italia and Maxim model Kelsey Turner and boyfriend Jon Kennison face murder and conspiracy charges. They're due in court Thursday.

Turner and Kennison are accused of bludgeoning Burchard and leaving his body in Turner's car in the desert outside Las Vegas.