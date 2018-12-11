Romania: Daredevil thieves loot moving truck on highway

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police have detained seven men on suspicion they clambered onto a moving truck and looted laptops and other electrical equipment worth 50,000 euros ($70,000).

Police spokesman Dragos-Ciprian Romanescu said the theft occurred late Monday on a main highway in eastern Romania.

Romanescu told The Associated Press the men were driving in three cars, one of which was in front of the truck, and another trailing the vehicle.

He said at least one of the thieves climbed onto the car bonnet and then entered the truck removing the goods.

"It was like in the movies," he said. "They risked their lives."

He said the men, aged 27 to 44, had been under police surveillance and were suspected of previously committing similar thefts.