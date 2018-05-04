Rogers man charged in August 2016 death of infant daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged in the death of his 5-month-old daughter nearly two years ago.

Hennepin County prosecutors on Friday charged 27-year-old Darnell Davis, of Rogers, with second-degree murder for the August 2016 death.

Authorities say Davis became frustrated with his daughter's crying and shook her back and forth three or four times. She died four days later.

Davis originally told authorities that he heard the baby choking and he panicked. He said he picked her up and ran around the apartment and hit her head on a door frame.

An autopsy performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in April 2017 ruled the death undetermined.