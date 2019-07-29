Robbery suspect arrested after Arizona border-crossing try

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a robbery suspect is in custody after help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

They say 21-year-old Victor Patrick Jacinto was arrested Friday night after he attempted to cross back into the U.S. at the Nogales Port of Entry.

KOLD-TV in Tucson says Jacinto was identified as the suspect in a July 15 robbery of a Chase Bank branch.

Police say Jacinto also is believed to be involved in several other armed robberies including banks.

It was unclear Sunday if Jacinto has a lawyer yet for his case.

