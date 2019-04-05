Road rage suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Arizona girl

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl that investigators say was motivated by road rage.

Police Chief Jeri Williams said Friday that 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Summerbell Brown and three counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities say a driver followed Summerbell and her family to their home Wednesday after their vehicle had cut him off.

The girl's father pulled into their driveway and got out to confront the suspect when he opened fire.

Summerbell was wounded and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her father was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Her mother and sister were in the car but escaped injury.

Williams says tips from the public were crucial for Gonzalez' arrest.