Riverside County deputy shot, attacker killed

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Riverside County sheriff's deputy has been shot and his attacker killed in a confrontation sparked by a domestic disturbance call.

The Sheriff's Department says deputies were sent to Cedarwood Drive in the Lake Hills area near Lake Mathews shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The department says during the investigation, a suspect shot at and hit a deputy. Deputies fired back, killing the suspect.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and he's listed in stable condition.