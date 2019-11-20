Riller scores 22, lifts Charleston over Marshall 76-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and Charleston beat Marshall 76-66 on Tuesday night.

Riller added four steals for the Cougars (3-1). Sam Miller had 13 points off the bench, while Jaylen McManus and Brevin Galloway scored 12 points apiece. McManus hauled in nine rebounds, while Miller snared eight. Zep Jasper scored 10.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (1-3). Jarrod West added 12 points. Mikel Beyers had 11 points. Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers each scored 11 with Williams adding seven boards.

