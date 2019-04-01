Rhode Island teen gets life term for killing mom's boyfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of shooting his mother's boyfriend and then helping to dump and burn the body has been sent to prison for the rest of his life.

Xavier Vidot, of Cranston, was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 24 years for the July 2017 killing of 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau. The 19-year-old Vidot was 17 at the time, but was tried as an adult and convicted of murder in October.

Vidot's mother, 37-year-old Melonie Perez, was sentenced to six months in prison for failing to report the death and helping dispose of the body, which was found just across the border in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Vidot testified that Loiseau and his mother had been doing drugs, drinking alcohol and arguing before the shooting and he was trying to protect her.