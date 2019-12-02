Rhode Island church vandalized for 2nd time

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A vandal has thrown rocks through a Rhode Island church’s stained-glass windows for the second time in just a matter of weeks.

The Rev. Adam Young of St. Paul Roman Catholic church in Cranston tells WPRI-TV that he was at home Friday night when he heard loud crashes. He looked out his window and saw someone running away. He contacted police.

Sunday morning Mass went on as scheduled, and Young asked parishioners to pray for whoever is responsible.

The vandalism occurred less than two weeks after someone threw rocks through the windows, which are 90 years old. Young says it’s not clear how much it will cost to repair them.

He says the church will likely be adding security cameras soon.