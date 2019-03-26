https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Reward-offered-in-W-Va-cemetery-vandalism-13716392.php
Reward offered in W.Va. cemetery vandalism
WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for vandals responsible for damaging 21 cemetery gravestones.
WBOY-TV reports the damage happened recently at the Machpelah Cemetery in Weston. Some of the graves date to 1888. The cemetery's board estimates the damage at nearly $10,000.
The board is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the conviction of those responsible. The Weston Police Department is investigating.
