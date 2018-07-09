Reward offered in New York guardsman robbery in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information about a man who authorities say exchanged gunfire with a New York guardsman he was trying to rob in northern New Jersey.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in Elizabeth.

Union County prosecutors say the victim, a New York Air National Guard Security Forces member, was sitting in a parked vehicle when the suspect approached and opened the driver's side door. He robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking his wallet and a military knapsack containing other personal effects.

Prosecutors say the victim got his own firearm from the car and confronted the suspect, leading to a brief exchange of shots before the suspect fled, dropping his weapon.

The offered reward is for information leading to an arrest and indictment.