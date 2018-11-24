Reviewers find proof lacking for reincarceration benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Legislative Finance Committee report says New Mexico spends $40 million a year to lock up prisoners who use drugs or violate other parole conditions but that there's no evidence that it actually helps public safety or addresses the root causes of crime.

The Santa Fe New Mexican also reports that the review team has trouble getting the necessary data for a clear picture on the effectiveness on inmate programs to help reduce recidivism.

The Department of Corrections spends over $8 million annually on programs such as education and drug abuse prevention.