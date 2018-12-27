Retired robot's clothing stolen from Walt Disney World

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, tourists walk at Epcot in Orlando, Fla. Authorities say they're investigating the theft of clothing that belonged to a retired animatronic character at Walt Disney World. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, that the theft occurred in August. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, tourists walk at Epcot in Orlando, Fla. Authorities say they're investigating the theft of clothing that belonged to a retired animatronic character at Walt Disney ... more Photo: Dewayne Bevil, AP Photo: Dewayne Bevil, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Retired robot's clothing stolen from Walt Disney World 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the theft of clothing that belonged to a retired animatronic character at Walt Disney World.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the theft occurred in August. The stolen items had belonged to Buzzy, who was part of the now-closed "Wonders of Life" attraction at Epcot.

Investigators say someone sneaked into a backstage area that's not open to the public and took a red jacket, green cap and rubber molded hands. An incident report lists the items' value at $600, but it wasn't known what a black-market collector might pay for parts of a Disney attraction.

The sheriff's office says they've interviewed a suspect. He was charged with resisting arrest after refusing to hand over his phone, but no charges have been filed in the theft.