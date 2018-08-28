Resident arrested after burglary call at Big Island home

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Police officers responding to a burglary report at a Big Island home arrested the resident after finding a number of criminal offenses, including a stolen vehicle.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Puna patrol officers encountered the 33-year-old man last week when they were called to his Orchidland Estates home to a possible burglary.

According to police, the officers searched the man, finding a pair of concealed handguns and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.

The man was charged with two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, unregistered firearm, unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $70,000.

