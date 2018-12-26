Reports: Attacker on Chinese bus kills 8 people, wounds 22

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say eight people were killed after a hijacker with a knife drove a bus into pedestrians in a southeastern Chinese city.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that 22 others were injured, one seriously, in the Tuesday afternoon attack in Longyan in Fujian province, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of Shanghai.

The attacker was captured, a police statement said. It did not say how many fatalities occurred aboard the bus and how many among pedestrians.

A video clip on the website of the Beijing News newspaper showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past.

Xinhua said that police have identified the attacker as a 48-year-old unemployed man. The news service said that initial investigation had found that the man had had a conflict earlier in the day with an official of a neighborhood committee with whom he and long been at odds.

The investigation was continuing.