Reports: Man in custody after police officer shot in leg
Updated 9:58 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A man has reportedly been taken into custody following two loud bangs in a parking lot where police had cornered a man suspected of shooting a Rhode Island officer.
Media reports say a man is in custody and has been taken to a hospital.
Police didn't immediately comment on the reports.
The loud bangs were heard just after 9 a.m. Monday and were followed by ambulance leaving the area.
Woonsocket police say the officer was shot in the leg early Monday and was taken to a hospital in Providence. The officer was listed in good condition.
The shooting occurred during a foot pursuit with the suspect.
The suspect was then cornered between two parked cars in the lot.
No names have been released.
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com