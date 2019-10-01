Report: Maine needs more caseworkers for child protection

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The child welfare agency in Maine says the state must double the number of new caseworkers in the state to deal with increasing complaints of abuse and neglect.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Office of Child and Family Services released a report on Tuesday that said an additional 33 caseworkers are needed. That would bring the total number to 380.

Maine lawmakers approved 33 new caseworkers during the last legislative session, and the family services office is currently hiring to fill them. Those positions are in addition to the 33 the office called for on Tuesday.

The report said on July 1, 2018, the state had 1,724 children in its care. That number had increased to 2,195 children by Sept. 1 of this year.