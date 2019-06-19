Report: Denver saw largest increase in violent crime rate

DENVER (AP) — A report indicates that Denver had the highest increase in the nation in its violent crime rate last year, but crime remains low compared with the most violent large U.S. cities.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the city recorded 629 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, resulting in a 9% increase between 2017 and 2018.

The report by the Brennan Center for Justice shows the rates of homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults in the 25 most populous U.S. cities dropped 4% on average last year.

Denver Police Deputy Chief Barb Archer says the department didn't find a specific cause driving the violence.

The department says all categories of crime have declined or stayed level for first five months of 2019.

