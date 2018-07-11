Replacements appointed for 2 suspended city council members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's governor has appointed replacement for two suspended members of Jacksonville's City Council.

Gov. Rick Scott made the appointments Tuesday. Terrance Freeman will serve during the suspension of Reginald Brown, and Ju'Coby Pittman will take over for Katrina Brown.

Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown were indicted on federal fraud and money laundering charges in May. They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The indictment says Katrina Brown obtained millions of dollars in U.S. Small Business Administration loans to expand her family's barbecue business and create local jobs.

Instead, federal prosecutors say she and Reginald Brown incorporated two businesses they used to submit fake invoices to their lender for services the businesses had not provided.

The indictment says Reginald deposited the reimbursement checks into the businesses' bank accounts.

___

