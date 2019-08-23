Rep. Steve King wants to make abortion point in 'softer way'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rep. Steve King says he stands by recent insensitive comments about rape but acknowledges he could have made his point in a "softer way."

Speaking at a news conference Friday in Des Moines, the Iowa Republican affirmed his belief abortion should be outlawed with no exceptions for rape or incest. King faced criticism for his comment Aug. 14 that questioned whether there would be "any population of the world left" if not for births due to rape or incest.

Although King repeated his claim that his comments were being misconstrued by political opponents and the media, he says he would "rather deliver that in a little softer way."

King's comments were condemned by Republicans and Democratic leaders. House Republicans previously stripped his committee assignments for his comments about white nationalism.