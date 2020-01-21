Reno police seek witnesses in Jan. 12 killing; bail at $750K

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are making a new plea for witnesses to come forward after they arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a Jan. 12 double shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Will Mendoza-Paniagua was arrested later that day. He remained in the Washoe County Jail on Tuesday on charges of open murder and attempted murder, both with a deadly weapon.

His bail has been set at $750,000. He's scheduled to make an appearance Wednesday in Reno Justice Court but court and jail records don't indicate if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Mendoza-Paniagua is accused of killing 17-year-old Jonathan Lopez of Sparks south of downtown Reno in a parking lot in the 3600 block of South Virginia Street. The other victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound but his current condition isn't known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.