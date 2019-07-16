Reno police probe Sparks officer firing gun seeking suspect

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are investigating an incident involving a police officer from neighboring Sparks who discharged a weapon while looking for suspects south of downtown Reno.

Sparks police spokesman Damian O'Connell says the officer-involved shooting happened at about 2:20 p.m. Monday near a 7-Eleven store on Mt. Rose Street.

No one was injured.

It's not clear how many shots were fired or how many officers were involved.

Reno police say at least one Sparks officer was searching for wanted subjects as part of an ongoing investigation but no other details have been released.