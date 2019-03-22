Reno officer who shot suspect released from hospital

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno police officer who suffered a head injury during a shooting this week on the south side of town has been released from the hospital.

Reno police initially said the officer who has been on the force for more than 10 years suffered a potentially life-threatening injury Wednesday when he shot a trespassing suspect near an apartment complex.

No names have been released and the condition of the suspect who was shot remains unknown.

Sparks police who are investigating the officer-involved shooting have refused to disclose whether the officer was shot or was injured in some other way. They also won't say whether the suspect was armed or fired any shots.

Sparks police Sgt. John Patton said Friday they won't decide whether to release any additional information until at least Monday.