Reno man wanted as sex offender in North Dakota arrested

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a 56-year-old suspect in a park in south Reno who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in North Dakota.

A state trooper says he had stopped at Anderson Park to give his canine a break Monday morning when a person with small children approached with concerns about two men who were sleeping in the bushes.

The trooper found the men and determined one of them was the fugitive wanted in North Dakota.

Steven Hurley of Reno was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail where he was being held Wednesday without bail. It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

He's expedited to be extradited back to North Dakota to face charges there.